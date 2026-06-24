Odisha launches Rs 500 crore waterfront scheme to transform rivers and urban water bodies

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government launched the ‘Waterfront Development’ scheme, a flagship initiative aimed at developing the riverfronts and urban water bodies across the state.

Accordingly, the Housing and Urban Development department has approved an outlay of Rs500 crore for implementation of the scheme over a period of five years. Issuing a notification in this regard, the department said the initiative will transform neglected waterfront areas into vibrant public spaces while promoting ecological restoration, tourism, cultural heritage and climate resilience.

The scheme will focus on restoring urban river ecosystems, rejuvenating water bodies and creating accessible, inclusive and environmentally-sustainable public spaces.

In its initial phase, focus will be on Mahanadi riverfronts in Cuttack and Sambalpur, the Daya-Gangua corridor and Kuakhai floodplain in Bhubaneswar, the Budhabalanga riverfront in Baripada, the Baitarani riverfront in Chandbali and the Veda Vyasa riverfront along Brahmani river in Rourkela. The projects will serve as model waterfront developments for other urban centres in the state.

The department informed that the scheme will cover a wide range of interventions, including ecological restoration, creation of green infrastructure, biodiversity parks, cultural and heritage spaces, recreational facilities, eco-educational centres and vendor-inclusive livelihood zones. Smart public amenities such as lighting systems, cultural plazas and public gathering spaces will also be developed under the programme.

Officials said city-specific plans will also be integrated to the project to highlight local cultural and economic strengths. While Cuttack’s project will support trade heritage and major public events, Sambalpur’s waterfront will promote cultural tourism linked to Sambalpuri heritage.