Odisha Law Minister Harichandan reviews Rath Yatra arrangements, Puri gears up for massive pilgrim rush

PURI: Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan on Tuesday reviewed preparations for the upcoming Rath Yatra at a high-level meeting attended by officials from various departments.

Chief administrator of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Arabinda Padhee informed the meeting that construction of the three chariots is in its final stage and progressing satisfactorily.

Health officials said 200 additional hospital beds would be made operational, while a permanent burn ward would be established at the district headquarters hospital. At least 230 additional doctors, including specialists, will be deployed during the Rath Yatra which is scheduled on July 16. Besides, 30 first-aid centres will be set up across the town and quick response medical teams will remain on standby.

Officials of the civic administration informed that all drains in Puri town have been cleaned twice ahead of the festival. Heavy-duty water suction pumps will be kept ready to tackle waterlogging in the event of heavy rainfall. As many as 1,600 toilets will be installed at different locations for pilgrims, while 23 temporary parking facilities will be developed to accommodate the large influx of vehicles during the nine-day festival.

East Coast Railway (ECoR) officials informed that the under-construction Matiapara overbridge on Puri-Konark Marine Drive road is unlikely to be commissioned before the festival, posing a challenge for traffic management.

They said around 1,200 trains, including 370 special ones, will operate to Puri during the festival. A special holding area with a capacity of 25,000 pilgrims will be set up near Puri railway station. Around 800 Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel and 1,500 Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel will be deployed.