Sambalpur CADA engineer found in possession of 15 high-value plots, buildings and cash

SAMBALPUR: Vigilance sleuths on Tuesday launched simultaneous searches at seven locations linked to executive engineer of the Command Area Development Authority (CADA), Sambalpur division Padmalochan Nayak on allegations of possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

A Vigilance team carried out raids at Nayak’s rented residence in Dhanupali, Sambalpur; his office chamber at CADA division; a triple-storey building at Bidyadharpur in Cuttack; a double-storey house at Basta in Balasore; two locations linked to his associates in Cuttack; and another associate’s premises at Kalimela in Malkangiri.

During the searches, officials unearthed substantial assets in the name of Nayak and his family members. These include a 7,000 sq ft triple-storey residential building in Cuttack and a 1,465 sq ft double-storey house in Balasore.

The anti-corruption agency also detected 15 valuable plots located on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Korei in Jajpur, Basta and Delanga in Puri. The Vigilance technical wing is currently assessing the valuation of the buildings and plots.

Vigilance officials also recovered Rs 3.45 lakh cash along with foreign currency notes from Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bahrain and the United States. An earthmover, three four-wheelers and a two-wheeler were also found during the raids. Details of bank deposits, postal savings and other financial investments are being verified. Nayak joined government service as a junior agriculture engineer in July 1991 with an initial salary of Rs 2,600. He was promoted to the post of executive engineer in December 2023. He has been serving as the executive engineer of CADA, Sambalpur division since then.