Three noted personalities from Odisha conferred Padma Shri by President Murmu

BHUBANESWAR: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday conferred Padma Shri on three eminent personalities from Odisha for their outstanding contribution to the fields of literature, education and arts, during a special ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

They are noted litterateur and educationist Charan Hembram, distinguished Bandha artist Sarat Kumar Patra and renowned folk theatre personality Simanchal Patra. They were among the 65 personalities honoured by the President in the ceremony.

A native of Nungan village in Mayurbhanj district, Hembram was presented the Padma Shri for his outstanding contribution to Santali language and literature. His work has played a vital role in promoting indigenous literature and preserving cultural heritage.

During his tenure as the secretary of the Board of Santali Education, Odisha from 1992 to 2004,Hembram played a transformative role to promote Santali education. Significant developments were achieved in this period, including the posting of 30 Ol Chiki teachers by the Government of Odisha in 1992.

The 74-year-old has devoted more than three decades to the promotion, development and preservation of the Santali language,literature and culture. This apart, he has also established several institutions dedicated to enriching the language and made significant contributions to safeguarding the traditional dance culture of tribal women.

Similarly, eminent Bandha artist Sarat Kumar Patra from Tigiria area of Kataka district was honoured with the Padma Shri for his exceptional craftsmanship in intricately weaving verses from Geeta Govinda, dedicated to Lord Jagannath, onto Bandha sarees.Patra successfully inscribed the sacred text on a 52-metre-long Bandha saree - an extremely complex and labour-intensive task which took him seven years to complete.

Despite no formal education, he learnt the art of Ikat weaving and fabric ornamentation from his father, a renowned weaver.To keep the rich Ikat tradition alive, Patra created a monumental ‘Dash-Avatar’ Ikat wall hanging measuring 8’x8’.