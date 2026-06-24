V-P to visit Odisha, launch deep-sea fishing programme

BHUBANESWAR: Vice President CP Radhakrishnan will be on a two-day visit to the state from July 9 to launch the letter of authorisation (LoA) programme for sustainable utilisation of fishery resources in deep and distant seas, at the Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) in Bhubaneswar.

The event will also be attended by Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Union Agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Chairing a preparatory meeting at Lok Seva Bhawan here on Tuesday, chief secretary Anu Garg said the state will host the national launch of the letter of authorisation (LoA) programme for sustainable utilisation of fishery resources in deep and distant seas, at OUAT. The programme will be inaugurated by the Vice President. Around 1,000 delegates are likely to attend the event.

The LoA system will authorise eligible Indian-flagged fishing vessels to undertake deep-sea fishing operations in accordance with national and international regulations, promoting sustainable exploitation of marine resources while enhancing the livelihoods of fishermen.

During the meeting, the chief secretary directed all departments to ensure seamless arrangements covering protocol, security, traffic management, accommodation, crowd control, sanitation, uninterrupted power supply, medical support and media outreach.

Stress was laid on facilitating transportation, seating, food and other logistics for participating fishermen, officials of national fisheries institutions and fisheries students.