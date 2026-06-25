Armed robbers raid illegal gambling den in Odisha, decamp with Rs 20L cash and gold chains

JEYPORE: A group of armed robbers reportedly stormed an illegal gambling den operating in Kotpad area of Koraput district and decamped with nearly Rs 20 lakh cash and more than seven gold chains on Monday night.
The gambling den was operating near a cashew plantation at Anlabhatta, barely two km from Kotpad police station. The robbers reportedly fired a round in the air to terrorise the gamblers before fleeing the spot.
On being informed, police reached the scene and managed to detain one suspect. Videos circulating on social media purportedly show police escorting one of the suspected robbers to safety amid commotion at the gambling site, while several persons were seen demanding recovery of the looted money. Police have not officially confirmed the value of the stolen property.
Police sources said the gambling den was operating in the area for several years, attracting gamblers from Koraput, Nabarangpur, Malkangiri and Kalahandi districts, as well as neighbouring Chhattisgarh.
Local residents alleged that despite the gambling activities being carried out openly for a long period, no significant action was taken against the organisers. They questioned how such a large-scale illegal gambling operation could function so close to the police station without attracting sustained enforcement action.
Confirming the incident, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Borigumma Satyabrata Lenka said armed miscreants from Jeypore, Semiliguda and Nabarangpur areas are suspected to be involved in the robbery. A complaint has been filed in Kotpad police station by the gamblers. However, they have not disclosed the exact amount looted by the robbers.
“Several persons have been detained and are being interrogated. Legal action will be taken not only against those involved in the loot but also the individuals found participating in illegal gambling activities. All the culprits will nabbed soon,” the SDPO added.