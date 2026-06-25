Armed robbers raid illegal gambling den in Odisha, decamp with Rs 20L cash and gold chains

JEYPORE: A group of armed robbers reportedly stormed an illegal gambling den operating in Kotpad area of Koraput district and decamped with nearly Rs 20 lakh cash and more than seven gold chains on Monday night.

The gambling den was operating near a cashew plantation at Anlabhatta, barely two km from Kotpad police station. The robbers reportedly fired a round in the air to terrorise the gamblers before fleeing the spot.

On being informed, police reached the scene and managed to detain one suspect. Videos circulating on social media purportedly show police escorting one of the suspected robbers to safety amid commotion at the gambling site, while several persons were seen demanding recovery of the looted money. Police have not officially confirmed the value of the stolen property.

Police sources said the gambling den was operating in the area for several years, attracting gamblers from Koraput, Nabarangpur, Malkangiri and Kalahandi districts, as well as neighbouring Chhattisgarh.