BJP booth leader beaten to death by drunk neighbour in Odisha

KENDRAPARA: A BJP leader was beaten to death by his drunk neighbour in Ramnagar panchayat under Jamboo Marine police limits here on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as 51-year-old Tapan Das, the BJP’s booth president of Ramnagar. Accused Sanjay Mandal (26), a mason, has been arrested by police.

Sources said Mandal, who was in an inebriated condition, had a heated argument with the BJP leader over some issue. The situation turned ugly when the accused grabbed a wooden plank and assaulted Das in a fit of rage. Das suffered grievous injuries and died on the spot.

Following the assault, villagers present near the crime scene overpowered Mandal. On being informed, the police reached the village and arrested the accused. IIC of Jamboo Marine police station Anita Swain said the deceased’s body was sent to Kendrapara district headquarters hospital for autopsy. The wooden plank used in the crime was seized. The accused was booked under section 103 of BNS. He was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody on Wednesday.