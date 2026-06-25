Crumbling hostel at Odisha's Balimela college raises safety concerns for 90 girl students

MALKANGIRI: The girls’ hostel at Balimela College of Science and Technology in Malkangiri’s Korukonda block has become a major safety concern, with nearly 90 inmates forced to live amid crumbling infrastructure and deteriorating living conditions.

The hostel building has reportedly developed multiple cracks on its walls and ceilings, raising serious concerns about its structural stability. The hostel, which can accommodate around 100 students, has long shown signs of deterioration. During the rainy season, water reportedly leaks through the roof and chunks of cement plaster frequently fall from the ceilings. Exposed iron rods and cracked concrete further indicate the building’s poor condition, increasing fears of a possible collapse.

Students alleged that they are being forced to live in unsafe conditions with no protective measures in place.

“I hope the authorities are not waiting for an unfortunate incident to occur before taking steps to ensure the safety of students,” said a student, requesting anonymity. She added that students from far-flung areas have no option but to stay in the hostel despite knowing that it is unsafe.

“We cannot concentrate on our studies as we fear that the building may collapse at any time,” said a Plus III student residing in the hostel.

Locals urged the authorities to immediately relocate the inmates, declare the existing building unsafe and construct a new 500-seat girls’ hostel to accommodate students coming from distant areas. They also demanded a comprehensive structural safety audit of all buildings on the college campus.