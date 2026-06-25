Dy CM Pravati releases Rs 147 crore interest subvention to SHGs

BHUBANESWAR: Deputy chief minister Pravati Parida on Wednesday released Rs 147.16 crore as interest subvention to 2,88,198 self-help groups (SHGs) at the state-level Subhadra Shakti Vision Summit here.

The summit was attended by around 330 executive committee members of district-level federations (DLFs) from all 30 districts of Odisha. Addressing the gathering, the deputy chief minister said the Odisha government has set a target to transform the state into a prosperous and developed economy by 2036, with women playing a pivotal role in driving this transformation.

She further stressed that empowering every SHG as a self-reliant entrepreneur was a key priority of the government. Highlighting the success of the Lakhpati Didi initiative, Parida informed that Odisha has surpassed its target ahead of schedule and successfully created 26,39,909 Lakhpati Didis, crossing the milestone of 25 lakh nearly a year before the stipulated timeline.

The summit held deliberations on women’s role in Odisha Vision-2036, creation of Lakhpati Didi, Mahalakhpati Didi and Crorepati Didi entrepreneurs, promotion of women-led enterprises, strengthening of producer groups and producer companies,market linkages, financial inclusion and sharing of successful entrepreneurship models from various districts.

Official sources said as part of the programme, 23,536 SHGs from 26 districts were provided Rs 45.71 crore as revolving fund (RF) assistance. Representatives of Maa Mangala SHG and Sriram SHG from Khordha district received cheques of Rs 30,000 each from the deputy chief minister.

Besides, 624 gram panchayat-level federations (GPLFs) from 27 districts received Rs 189.57 crore under the Community Investment Fund (CIF). Representatives from Abhayamukhi GPLF and Gualipada GPLF of Puri district received cheques worth Rs 35 lakh each.

Similarly, 656 area-level federations (ALFs) from 15 districts were provided Rs 9.64 crore under the vulnerability reduction fund (VRF). Representatives from Rampur and Jahna ALFs of Jajpur district received cheques of Rs 1.50 lakh each.