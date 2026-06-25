Engineer in Odisha caught taking Rs 2 lakh bribe six days before retirement

BHUBANESWAR: In the latest case of a senior state government official being caught in corruption crackdown, an executive engineer of Rural Works Division-I in Rayagada has apprehended by Vigilance officials while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh. He was due to retire in just six days.

Vigilance sources said the accused Prasanna Kumar Pattnaik had demanded Rs 2.5 lakh from a contractor to clear the bills amounting to Rs 50 lakh of the work executed by him and issue work experience certificate in his favour so that he can participate in a tender process to obtain a new contract. However, he later reduced the bribe amount to Rs 2 lakh.

The contractor lodged a complaint with the anti-corruption agency in this regard. Pattnaik was reportedly accepting the bribe in his office chamber on Tuesday night, when he was trapped.

After apprehending Pattnaik, Vigilance officers carried out searches at his three-storey house at Nandan Vihar in Bhubaneswar, house in Nayagarh as well as his office chamber and government quarter in Rayagada. During searches, they seized another Rs 3.39 lakh from his quarter.

Investigation revealed Pattnaik, who was scheduled to retire on June 30, was enjoying a lavish life style as he had constructed a rooftop swimming pool at his house in the capital city. Besides, he owns 11 high value plots in Bhubaneswar and Nayagarh and two luxury cars.

Vigilance officer also found out that Pattnaik owns a construction company Infinity Developer, which is registered in the name of his wife. “Investigation is continuing and further action will be taken accordingly,” said a Vigilance officer.