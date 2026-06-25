Hotelier murdered in Odisha's Puri, one of four accused held after police shootout

PURI: A 25-year-old hotelier was allegedly murdered by four persons after a dispute over customer service in Baliapanda area of Puri on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Pabitra Nayak (25). He had taken a hotel on lease on Dhabaleswar road in the Baliapanda area.

Hours after the crime, police nabbed the prime accused, Chandan Pallar (35), after shooting him in the legs near Shankarpur.

Police said Pabitra had contracted some of his rooms to an OYO-affiliated operation managed by Chandan. On the day, he reportedly visited the hotel over complaints regarding customer service. An argument ensued between him and Chandan. During the altercation, Pabitra informed the police while Chandan reportedly contacted his brother Chinmay. Before police could reach the spot, Chinmay arrived at the hotel along with two associates. The four accused allegedly murdered Pabitra with a sharp weapon and fled the scene.

Subsequently, police launched a chase and intercepted the suspects’ vehicle near Shankarpur. During the operation, Chandan reportedly attacked the cops. In response, police opened fire and injured him in the legs before taking him into custody.