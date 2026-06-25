Maritime trade, security gateway to progress: CM Mohan Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday emphasised the need for a comprehensive maritime security framework that balances national security, economic growth and protection of coastal communities.

Inaugurating the 14th Multi-Agency Maritime Security Group (MAMSG) policy meeting at Lok Seva Bhawan, Majhi said, “Our seas are not merely geographical boundaries but gateways to opportunities, prosperity and international cooperation. The 21st century is the Indo-Pacific century and India stands as a major maritime power.”

The chief minister said the decision to hold the high-level national meeting in Odisha, the first time it is being organised outside New Delhi, reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of cooperative federalism.

The two-day meeting will deliberate on emerging maritime challenges, inter-agency coordination and measures to strengthen India’s coastal and maritime security architecture.

Majhi said the country’s seas, ports, fisheries resources and emerging blue economy constitute invaluable national wealth. Their protection is crucial not only for safeguarding national interests but also for sustaining the livelihoods of millions living along India’s coastline, he added.

Addressing senior officials, security experts and policymakers from across the country, Majhi said maritime security now extends beyond conventional law enforcement and naval operations to include protection of critical infrastructure, maritime domain awareness, cybersecurity, disaster preparedness and environmental conservation.

Drawing upon Odisha’s rich maritime heritage, Mahji said, “Our forefathers revered the sea as ‘Mahodadhi’, an integral part of Odisha’s identity, culture and civilisation.”