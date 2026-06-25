Overseas job recruitment fraud: Odisha court acquits owner of institute

BERHAMPUR: A court in Berhampur has recently acquitted S Sanmukha Rao, owner of Krithika Technical Training Institute at Pitapali village in Ganjam’s Chikiti block, in a case related to alleged overseas job recruitment fraud.

Rao was arrested by Golanthara police on November 13, 2024 following allegations that he was operating an illegal overseas recruitment scheme by promising employment opportunities abroad, particularly welding jobs in Turkey.

The arrest followed a joint raid conducted by police and officials from the Protector of Emigrants (PoE). During the operation, authorities reportedly found more than 20 youths attending what investigators alleged were recruitment interviews linked to overseas placements. The case was initiated on the basis of a complaint lodged by one Sunil Kumar Sah of the Bhubaneswar-based PoE office.

However, after examining the evidence and witness testimonies, Second Additional District Judge of Berhampur Ayusman Mahanta found that the prosecution failed to establish the essential ingredients of cheating, fraudulent inducement, deception, or human trafficking required under sections 318(4) and 143(3) of the BNS.

The court observed that although the prosecution proved that the accused did not possess a valid licence for conducting overseas recruitment activities on the date of the raid, the material witnesses who were allegedly induced or trafficked did not support the prosecution’s allegations.

It held that the mere conduct of interviews or the presence of job aspirants on the institute premises without credible evidence of deception or inducement was insufficient to sustain criminal charges.