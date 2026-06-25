Skeletal remains of missing man recovered from hilltop inside Baghamara forest in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: Skeletal remains of a missing person were recovered from a hilltop inside Baghamara forest near G Rambha village under Dadarlunda panchayat in Ganjam’s Bhanjanagar area on Wednesday.

It is suspected that the skeleton could be that of a man, identified as Mission Pradhan (55), who was missing for the past 15 days.

Police said the skeletal remains were found on a hill located around 300 metre from the main road near G Rambha. Investigators found a cloth tied to a tree near the spot, with portions of hair and the skull attached. Other skeletal parts were found scattered below the tree. Police also noticed traces of skin on the upper portion of the skeleton, indicating that the body had undergone advanced decomposition.

Sources said Pradhan of Mahulapalli village near Birikot under Bhanjanagar police limits had gone missing on June 9. Family members said Pradhan had gone to Baghamara forest to relieve himself. When he did not return, they launched a search but could not trace him.

Subsequently, they lodged a missing complaint with the police. The family had informed police that Pradhan was suffering from mental health issues. After recovery of the skeleton, police informed Pradhan’s family members who reached the forest and reportedly identified the remains through the clothing found at the scene.

Bhanjanagar IIC Jibanananda Jena said an unnatural death case has been registered and the skeletal remains were sent to MKCG Medical College and Hospital at Berhampur for autopsy.

“The identity of the deceased and the cause of death will be established after the forensic reports are received. Further investigation is underway,” Jena said.