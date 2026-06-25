Vedanta Aluminium hosts Raja festival in Odisha's Kalahandi.

BHUBANESWAR: Vedanta Aluminium celebrated Raja festival in Kalahandi district through a community outreach initiative under Pehli Udaan project, reaching over 200 women and adolescent girls in Turisimel, Chhatrapur, Kutunipadar and Asurpada villages.

The programme combined traditional Raja festivities with structured awareness sessions on menstrual health and hygiene and adolescent reproductive and sexual health. A train-the-trainer component was also organised to build grassroots capacity and enable community members to continue awareness activities in their villages.

Speaking on the initiative, Vedanta Aluminium, Lanjigarh, CEO Pranab Kumar Bhattacharyya said, “We believe community development is built on awareness and inclusion. Through Project Pehli Udaan, we are promoting access to menstrual health solutions while encouraging open conversations, empowering women and girls to lead healthier, more confident lives.”

Project Pehli Udaan focuses on menstrual hygiene, preventive healthcare and livelihood generation through interventions such as reusable cloth pads, stitching training for SHGs, anaemia screening camps and nutrition-focused activities. The initiative benefited over 10,000 beneficiaries last year.