311 turtles rescued, three wildlife traffickers arrested in Odisha's Malkangiri

MALKANGIRI : The Malkangiri Forest division rescued 311 Indian flapshell turtles and arrested three alleged wildlife traffickers, including two from Andhra Pradesh, during a vehicle-checking operation on Thursday.

The arrested persons are Rabin Miridha of MPV-65 in Malkangiri district, Sidala Raj Reddy of Marudmelli in Andhra Pradesh, and N Amarnath of Marudmelli, also from AP’s Polavaram district. The vehicle used for transporting the turtles was also seized.

Acting on a tip-off, forest officials launched a special vehicle-checking drive near Padmagiri chowk on National Highway-326. During the operation, they intercepted an MUV and conducted a thorough search.

Malkangiri DFO Sai Kiran DN said the officials recovered 311 turtles weighing around 5.7 quintals from the vehicle. Of the total seizure, 288 turtles were found alive, while 23 had died during transportation.

A case has been registered against the three under relevant provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. The rescued turtles are being provided veterinary care before being released into their natural habitat.

Forest officials have launched a detailed investigation to trace the source and intended destination of the consignment and identify other members of the suspected interstate wildlife trafficking network.