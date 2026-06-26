Baliapal IIC attacked by accused, his mother during raid

BALASORE: The inspector-in-charge (IIC) of Baliapal police station in Balasore district was allegedly assaulted by an accused and his mother in Gachuapada village on Wednesday night.

The injured IIC, Salkhan Murmu (52), was admitted to the Baliapal community health centre for treatment. The accused, Uttam Jena (35), and his mother are currently absconding.

Sources said that a complaint had been lodged against Uttam over a past enmity. Acting on the complaint, Murmu, accompanied by a police team, reached Uttam’s residence on Wednesday night to arrest him. Police said that when the team attempted to take him into custody, Uttam and his mother reportedly attacked the IIC with bamboo sticks. Murmu sustained injuries to his head and chest in the assault. Taking advantage of the situation, Uttam and his mother reportedly fled the house.

Following the incident, Baliapal police alerted the Basta police station. Teams from both police stations rushed to the village and launched a search operation. Police personnel kept watch around the accused’s house throughout the night.

An assistant sub-inspector said that when the IIC and his team reached the house and asked Uttam to come out, he and his mother opened the door armed with bamboo sticks and allegedly attacked the officer, who was standing in front of the house.