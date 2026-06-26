Businessman shot dead in broad daylight in Balasore

BALASORE: In a shocking incident, a 50-year-old businessman was shot dead by two unidentified assailants in Balasore’s Arad Bazaar area on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Sheikh Hamid (50), who owned a car accessories showroom in Remuna. Police said Hamid had gone to visit his sister’s house at Arad Bazaar when the incident took place. As he stepped out of his car, two bike-borne miscreants, wearing helmets and masks, opened fire at him, pumping at least eight bullets into his body. Hamid collapsed on the spot. His relatives rushed him to FM Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The assailants fled the scene immediately after the attack.

CCTV footage from the area reportedly captured the entire incident, showing the attackers firing at least eight rounds at Hamid. Police have seized empty bullet shells from the spot and sent the body for postmortem.

The brazen daylight murder triggered panic in the locality. Additional police personnel were deployed at the hospital during the postmortem to prevent any untoward incident.

Balasore SP Pratyush Diwakar said police are investigating all possible angles, including personal enmity, business rivalry and other motives. “The identity of the assailants is yet to be established. Vigil has been intensified on routes leading towards Kolkata, Mayurbhanj and Bhadrak to trace the accused,” he said.