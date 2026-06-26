Loan dispute leaves disabled man, family in a single room for 19 days in Odisha

SAMBALPUR: A disputed bank attachment left a physically challenged elderly man and his family homeless for 19 days after their house in Gautampali village in Sambalpur district was sealed over a loan they claim he neither availed nor guaranteed.

After being evicted, 62-year-old Dhananjay Pradhan has been living in a single-room house with his 57-year-old wife, his 35-year-old widowed daughter-in-law Seema Pradhan, and two granddaughters, aged 14 and 9, since June 5. The single room house belonged to a relative and is located in the same neighbourhood.

According to the family, neither Dhananjay nor any of his family members had taken a loan or stood as guarantor. Despite this, a team from Jamankira tehsil and DCB Bank allegedly sealed their house without serving any prior notice.

Seema alleged that officials refused to hear the family’s objections and informed them that the property had been attached for non-repayment of a loan.

“We were shocked because my father-in-law had never taken any loan from the bank. Despite repeatedly pleading with the officials and showing them our documents, we were told to vacate the house within 10 minutes, leaving us with no option but to walk out,” she said.

The family alleged that around five years ago, a distant relative, Prasanna Pradhan, had availed a loan of `17 lakh from DCB Bank. With accumulated interest, the outstanding amount has reportedly risen to nearly `27 lakh.

According to Seema, the loan was sanctioned against land records that included both Prasanna’s 11-decimal plot and Dhananjay’s adjacent 17-decimal plot. However, Dhananjay had long ago secured a separate Record of Rights (RoR) for his land and repeatedly produced the relevant documents before bank officials and the tehsildar.