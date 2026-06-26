No access to hearse van, woman’s body taken for cremation on bicycle in Odisha

BARGARH: An 80-year-old woman’s body was carried to the cremation ground on a bicycle in Kantapada village under Paikmal block of Bargarh district after her family failed to arrange transport for the last rites.

The deceased, identified as Jayanti Bachha (80), was a destitute who had been living with her mentally challenged daughter.

According to villagers, Jayanti died at around 8 am. With no immediate access to a hearse van and the family lacking financial means, her grandson Shubham Bachha along with other members was compelled to carry her body on a bicycle for the last rites.

Villagers said Jayanti’s elder son Tularam Bachha had died around eight months ago, while her younger son Pancha Bachha has been living in Bhanjanagar with his wife for several years. Shubham, along with his mother Jagyansini Bachha and sister Shibani Bachha, performed the cremation. Several villagers also extended assistance during the funeral.

The incident has left residents resentful over the poor access to emergency support services in remote villages.

Block development officer of Paikmal Praful Oddu said the family proceeded with the cremation without informing anyone in the administration. “As soon as we received information about the incident, I visited the village and provided financial assistance under Harishchandra Yojana, besides 50 kg rice to the family.

Had they informed the PEO, or the sarpanch, we would have promptly arranged the necessary support for a dignified cremation of the deceased,” he added.