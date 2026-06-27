Bitten by Russell’s Viper, Odisha woman brings snake to hospital in biscuit container

MALKANGIRI: A tribal woman of Malkangiri’s Mathili area carried a venomous snake that bit her to the hospital in a plastic container, helping doctors identify the species and begin appropriate treatment without delay.

The woman, 38-year-old Manima Nayak of Kurumpali village, was reportedly bitten on the foot by a Russell’s Viper while sleeping on Wednesday night. Instead of panicking, she calmly trapped the snake inside a plastic biscuit container before alerting her family members.

Her family immediately shifted her to Mathili community health centre by ambulance. After preliminary treatment, she was referred to Malkangiri district headquarters hospital (DHH) where she is currently undergoing treatment. Hospital authorities said she is out of danger.

Recalling the incident, Manima said she got bitten after accidentally stepping on the snake in the night. “I first went to Mathili hospital and was later referred to the DHH. Though my leg is still swollen, I feel better now,” she said.

Dr Prafulla Kumar Behera, who is treating her at the DHH, said, “The venom has been neutralised and there are no signs of systemic poisoning now. However, the bite site has developed an infection, for which she has been shifted to the surgery department. She may require around two more weeks of treatment before being discharged.”