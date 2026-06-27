Delay in relieving DEO sparks political storm in Mayurbhanj

BARIPADA: The transfer of Mayurbhanj district education officer (DEO)-cum-district project coordinator of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan has snowballed into a political controversy as the officer continues to be in office more than a month after being posted as additional director of OSEPA in Bhubaneswar on deputation.

The School and Mass Education Department on May 21 issued an order transferring DEO Purna Chandra Sethi to OSEPA. However, he is yet to be relieved from his present post in Mayurbhanj, triggering criticism from political leaders and sections of civil society in the district.

Baripada MLA Prakash Soren acknowledged that the transfer order had been issued and said he would soon take up the matter with School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond. Speaking to reporters recently, Soren said he was aware of the transfer order and would seek clarification on the reasons behind the delay in relieving the officer.

The issue also drew criticism from the opposition BJD. Former Baripada MLA and former deputy Speaker Sananda Marndi questioned the delay in issuing the relief order. Claiming that Sethi had served in the district for more than four years, Marndi alleged that despite transfers of DEOs across the state, the Mayurbhanj officer continued in the post.