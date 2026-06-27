Elusive Rufous-fronted babbler sighted in Odisha's Similipal

BHUBANESWAR: In a significant discovery for Odisha’s avifauna, presence of the elusive Rufous-fronted Babbler (Cyanoderma rufifrons) has been confirmed in Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR), providing the first evidence of a disjunct population of the bird species in Eastern Ghats.

The Rufous-fronted Babbler is a small insect-eating bird inhabiting the Eastern Himalayas, north-eastern India, Indochina and Sundaland. There had been no confirmed records of its existence in the Eastern Ghats until now.

A team of reserachers comprising Rajkishore Swain and Subhani Rath from department of Wildlife and Biodiversity Conservation at Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanj Deo University, Sourav Kumar Das from the department of Electrical Engineering at Institute of Technical Education and Research and Siddhanta Kumar Mohanta from Forest, Environment and Climate Change department compiled field observations over a decade from 2014 and 2025 to establish the presence in Similipal and adjoining forest landscapes. Most of the sightings were concentrated around Sitakund in STR while additional records came from Amdapani, Barehipani and Lulung road.