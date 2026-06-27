ISKCON Bangalore says it follows all rituals of Shree Jagannath Temple

BHUBANESWAR: Amidst the controversy surrounding the untimely Rath Yatra organised by ISKCON, the Bangalore Group of Temples of the organisation has called upon its Mumbai counterpart to strictly adhere to Puri Jagannath temple’s culture, direction and calendar like dates of Rath Yatra, Snana Yatra and other rituals.

It has appealed to the ISKCON Mumbai group to be receptive, sensitive and accept the directions given by Shree Jagannath Temple Administration on all matters related to the conduct of rituals and festivities associated with Lord Jagannath.

General manager of Akshaya Patra Foundation, Odisha and Group of Trusts Arabinda Nayan Dasa said there is organisational distinction between the ISKCON Bangalore Group of Temples and the ISKCON Mumbai Group. These are separate legal entities having their own temples around the world.

The Bangalore Group of Temples said it is administered independently through Swadeshi (Indian) devotees by its governing body council of Hare Krishna Movement, which operates various spiritual, educational, and charitable initiatives including world’s largest mid-day meal programme through The Akshaya Patra Foundation.

Dasa thanked the people of Odisha for their continued encouragement and support because of which it has served 34 crore mid-day meals to the school children since inception of the programme in 2006 in association with state government and Centre in five districts.

This group’s headquarters is at Vrindavan where one of the world’s biggest temple Sri Vrindavan Chandrodaya Mandir is being established. The Supreme Court has legally recognised and distinguished the Bangalore organisation from the ISKCON Mumbai, he said, adding since the Vaishnava attire for both groups is similar, it may be confusing to distinguish between them and the two organisations.