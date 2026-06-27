New film policy soon: Odisha CM Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday announced that the state government will soon bring a film policy for the all-round development of Odia cinema and protection of artists.

Addressing 35th and 36th State Film Awards ceremony at the Lok Seva Bhawan here, Majhi said the state government is committed to provide technical support for production of good quality Odia films. He said he has had wide-ranging discussion with the film fraternity and the inputs will be used for development and growth of Odia cinema.

He conferred the Mohan Sundar Deb Goswami Samman for 2023 on veteran actor Shyamalenedu Bhattacharya and veteran actress Namrata Das for 2024. Each received a cash award of `5 lakh. He also felicitated artists who excelled in 62 categories for films of 2023 and 2024.

The chief minister said the government will provide international-level training to Odisha’s young talents and transform Kalinga Studio into a leading digital and post-production hub in the country.

Stating that Odia films are a symbol of Odia Asmita, Majhi said everyone will have to work as Team Odisha for the development of the sector. “If producers make films blending modernity with Odia society and culture, audience will return to theatres. There is also no dearth of funds and the government is ready to accept your suggestions,” he said.