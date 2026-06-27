NIT-R set for massive infra push with Rs 503 crore projects

ROURKELA: As part of its ongoing infrastructure push, the National Institute of Technology-Rourkela (NIT-R) is moving ahead with multiple projects worth around Rs 503 crore to cater to its student strength which has reached nearly 8,000.

In the initial phase for creation of capital assets, the institute availed loan support of around Rs 64 crore from the Higher Education Financing Agency (HEFA), a joint venture company of Canara Bank and Ministry of Education (MoE). Through HEFA loan, the institute has completed its academic extension centre at Bhubaneswar, indoor sports stadium and laboratory facilities for Rs 20 crore, Rs 25 crore and Rs 19 crore respectively.

In the second phase, NIT-R has secured another HEFA loan of around Rs 199 crore for construction of a 1,000-seat boy’s hostel, a 500-seat girl’s hostel, 72 faculty residences and a sewage treatment plant. Except for the sewage plant, the rest three projects are in progress.

Sources said a fresh proposal has been submitted for HEFA loan of Rs 120 crore to take up construction of buildings for four major departments - Food Process Engineering, Architecture & Planning, School of Management and Earth & Atmospheric sciences.

In the Window 1 category of HEFA, NIT-R needs to repay only the principal loan amounts in 10 years with one installment in every six month.

In the meantime, the institute is working towards construction of a large building for its Civil Engineering department utilising its own corpus fund of Rs 91 crore. NIT-R’s corpus reserve too has seen significant jump to around Rs 570 crore from around Rs 350 crore in 2022.