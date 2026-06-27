Odisha CM Majhi announces 'Go East' platform to boost industrial growth in state

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday announced the Go East initiative in a bid to accelerate industrial growth in Odisha and eastern India.

Announcing the platform at the CII eastern region council meeting, the chief minister said through this new initiative, industry groups from the entire eastern and north-eastern region will get opportunities to invest in Odisha while keeping their industrial base and market secure in their home states. “Go East stands for ‘Government of Odisha - Eastern Investment Accelerator and Special Task Force’,” Majhi said.

As part of the initiative, the government will set up a high-level special task force to accelerate all investment projects, the chief minister said and added that a dedicated ‘Go East Cell’ will also be created within the state’s industrial promotion agency IPICOL. He said to ensure real-time monitoring and tracking of investment processes and approvals, a special ‘Go Swift’ module will be developed. “This step will drive maximum capital investment in Odisha’s border districts and lead to several new industrial growth centres, transforming the local landscape,” he added.

Majhi announced amendments to the state’s Industrial Policy Resolution-2022 (IPR-2022) to create wide opportunities for non-mineral based industries in 15 districts identified as economically backward or underdeveloped, including Balangir, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Kandhamal, Boudh, and Gajapati. These 15 districts will be included in the ‘Thrust Sector’ or priority category. “This will enable balanced regional development across the state,” he added.

Stating that major reforms under ‘Deregulation 1.0’ and ‘2.0’ have reduced the time taken to set up industries in the state, the chief minister said that earlier it took 400 days to establish an industry. “Now this time has reduced to less than 160 days,” he said, adding the target of the government is to bring it under 100 days.