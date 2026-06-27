One arrested for assault bid on additional tehsildar in Odisha

KENDRAPARA: Police on Friday arrested a person for allegedly trying to assault the additional tehsildar of Rajnagar during a raid against illegal sand mining.

The accused is Kedar Swain. Police said Swain and other members of the sand mafia attempted to assault additional tehsildar Ashis Kumar Jena at Kathapangara village when the officer intercepted a sand-laden Hyva truck.

The truck driver and members of the sand mafia members allegedly hurled abuses and attempted to assault the officer. Jena was rescued by local residents present at the spot.

“After receiving information about the incident, we rushed to the spot and arrested Swain. Other accused fled the scene. Raids are being conducted at their hideouts to nab them,” said Rajnagar IIC Naresh Kumar Sahoo.

Kendrapada collector, Raghuram R Iyer said under the Odisha Minor Mineral Concession (Amendment) Rules, no person has the right to excavate sand without obtaining proper permission from the authorities. Police have been directed to take strict action against those involved in illegal sand mining.