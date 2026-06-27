Posing as college authorities, cyber fraudsters collect fees from students

JAGATSINGHPUR: Cyber fraudsters have allegedly duped students of several colleges in Jagatsinghpur district by collecting fees through fake QR codes circulated online by impersonating as college authorities.

Several colleges have issued advisories warning students and guardians against making payments based on phone calls from unknown persons. College authorities, in collaboration with police, have also launched awareness campaigns on cyber fraud.

Laxminarayan Ojha of Ayar village under Raghunathpur police limits alleged that on June 21, he received a phone call from an unidentified person claiming to be a staff of Brundaban Chandra Mahavidyalaya, Redhua, where his daughter is a Plus Two Science student. The caller allegedly warned that her admission would be cancelled if the readmission fee was not paid immediately and subsequently sent a QR code for payment.

Concerned about his daughter’s admission, Ojha transferred `4,800 through the QR code. However, after contacting the college authorities, he discovered that no staff member had made such a call and that he had fallen victim to fraud.

Similarly, Rabindra Jena claimed that he paid Rs 11,200 for his son’s readmission at SVM College, Jagatsinghpur. Other parents also recounted similar incidents.

Students Aswariya Pradhan and Debasmita Sahoo of Gadibrahma Mahila Mahavidyalaya, Kaduapada, alleged that fraudsters collected Rs 5,800 each from them in the name of readmission fees. SVM College principal Sujata Otta further alleged that cybercriminals had also attempted to collect Rs 35,000 from the institution on the pretext of supplying a smartboard.