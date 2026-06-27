Property worth Rs 1 crore reduced to ashes in Balangir town fire

After an extensive operation, several fire tenders managed to bring the blaze under control. Among the affected establishments were a garage, furniture shop, an electric vehicle (EV) two-wheeler showroom and service centre, and a medicine shop. Nearly 20 vehicles including motorcycles, scooters, and electric vehicles kept for repairs were completely destroyed in the fire.

Officials said the presence of combustible materials inside the shops accelerated the spread of the flames, resulting in extensive damage to goods, vehicles, and parts of the building.

Initial findings suggest that the fire may have been triggered by an electrical short circuit. However, fire officials said the exact cause will be determined only after a detailed investigation.

A comprehensive assessment of the damage is underway and further details are awaited.