Property worth Rs 1 crore reduced to ashes in Balangir town fire

BALANGIR: A major fire broke out at a three-storey market complex in Gandhinagar area of Balangir town, destroying five commercial establishments having eight shops and causing losses estimated to exceed Rs 1 crore on Friday. No injuries or loss of life were reported in the incident.
The fire reportedly started at around 5.30 am when smoke was seen billowing from a shop on the ground floor. Local residents immediately informed the fire services personnel. Before firefighters could reach the spot, the flames spread rapidly through the building, situated opposite the National Highway office.
After an extensive operation, several fire tenders managed to bring the blaze under control. Among the affected establishments were a garage, furniture shop, an electric vehicle (EV) two-wheeler showroom and service centre, and a medicine shop. Nearly 20 vehicles including motorcycles, scooters, and electric vehicles kept for repairs were completely destroyed in the fire.
Officials said the presence of combustible materials inside the shops accelerated the spread of the flames, resulting in extensive damage to goods, vehicles, and parts of the building.
Initial findings suggest that the fire may have been triggered by an electrical short circuit. However, fire officials said the exact cause will be determined only after a detailed investigation.
A comprehensive assessment of the damage is underway and further details are awaited.