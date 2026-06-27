Rourkela railway station’s revamp plan sees no progress

ROURKELA: No visible efforts have been made to upgrade the Rourkela railway station which was included under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme in December 2023 after receiving in-principle approval for a major revamp in 2022.

Despite being an important NSG-2 category station in terms of passenger footfall and freight revenue generation on the busy Howrah–Mumbai main line of South Eastern Railway, Rourkela station continues to grapple with numerous infrastructural and operational issues.

Taking note of the delay, Union Tribal Affairs Minister and Sundargarh MP Jual Oram, on January 4 this year, wrote to the divisional railway manager (DRM) of Chakradharpur division, seeking immediate publication of the detailed project report (DPR) for Rourkela station’s redevelopment.

In his letter, Oram said, “We strongly demand the development of Rourkela station with world-class facilities on par with Bhubaneswar station, with a minimum budgetary provision of Rs 350-400 crore.” He also urged the Railways to accord terminal station status to Rourkela and undertake adequate augmentation of railway infrastructure.

The MP had further stated that creation of additional pit lines and stabilising lines is imperative for introduction of new trains and addressing issues related to route congestion and train punctuality.

In early 2023, the SER engaged a consultant to prepare three master plan profiles, allowing the Ministry of Railways to select the most suitable option. The proposed redevelopment envisaged modernisation of the station building, introduction of contemporary passenger amenities, development of circulating areas, creation of planned parking facilities, and construction of a new station building, among other improvements.