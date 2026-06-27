Scanty rain casts cloud over kharif irrigation in Upper Kolab ayacut

JEYPORE: Uncertainty looms over the kharif season in command areas of Upper Kolab irrigation project as deficient rainfall in the reservoir’s catchment has prevented adequate accumulation of water, triggering concern among thousands of farmers dependent on the project for paddy cultivation.

According to the latest reservoir bulletin issued by the Upper Kolab Hydro-Electric Division on Thursday, the water level in the reservoir stood at 847.09 metres against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 858 metres. The reservoir currently holds 134.581 million cubic metres (MCM) of live storage, which is 14.39 per cent of its total capacity of 935 MCM.

The reservoir received no rain during the last 24 hours, while the cumulative rainfall in the catchment since the onset of the southwest monsoon has been only 97 mm. The inflow into the reservoir was 14.264 cumecs, whereas the outflow stood at 16.25 cumecs. All the 11 spillway gates remain closed.

Though the present water level is only marginally lower than the corresponding period last year, the decrease in live storage reflects the impact of below-normal rainfall in the catchment areas. On the same day last year, the reservoir level was 847.25 metres with a live storage of 141.418 MCM.

The Upper Kolab irrigation project is the lifeline for farmers in the undivided Koraput region, supplying irrigation water to nearly 42,000 hectares of agricultural land spread across Jeypore, Kundra, Kotpad and Borigumma blocks. With paddy transplantation set to gather pace over the next few weeks, the delay in adequate rainfall has heightened anxiety among farmers, many of whom have already begun preparing their fields.