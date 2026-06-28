35-year-old man hacked to death in Boudh

BERHAMPUR: A 35-year-old man was allegedly hacked to death by unidentified miscreants under Manamunda police limits in Boudh district late Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Kapil Naik, a resident of Rishibandha village. Locals found his body lying in a pool of blood near an eatery at the Mahuli-Digi road junction on Saturday morning, and informed his family.

On getting information, police reached the spot and began investigation. The body was seized and sent for postmortem. A wooden plank, broken beer bottle and a blood-stained stone besides Naik’s motorcycle were seized from the spot.

Preliminary probe suggests Naik was attacked with the wooden plank and the broken beer bottle, due to which he suffered fatal injuries. Police further suspect the assailants might have bludgeoned him to death with the large stone before fleeing the spot.

However, the exact sequence of the crime and the nature of the injuries are still under investigation, police said. A case was registered and investigation is underway to nab the accused.

Meanwhile, Boudh sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Laren Routray said three persons were detained on Saturday evening and they are being interrogated in connection with the case. Further investigation is underway, he said.

Sources said Naik was the sole breadwinner of the family. He is survived by his elderly parents, wife and a child. Naik’s family and local residents have demanded immediate arrest and strict action against those involved.