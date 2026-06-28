Bargarh farmer attempts to end life outside district registrar office, rescued

BARGARH: Tension prevailed outside the district registrar cooperative societies (DRCS) office in Bargarh after a distressed farmer threatened to consume pesticide during a protest over delays in the issue of paddy procurement tokens on Saturday.

The attempt was foiled by fellow protesters as hundreds of farmers, under the banner of Sanjukta Krushak Sangathan, continued their indefinite dharna demanding an immediate resolution to token-related issues.

During the protest, Kandarpa Barik of Banjipali village under Bhatli block said he had cultivated paddy on eight acre after taking loans of around `1.5 lakh for tractor hire, fertilisers and pesticides. He claimed he expected to sell about 130 quintal paddy through two procurement tokens but was issued permission to sell only 65 quintals.

Barik alleged that despite approaching the district administration, his cooperative society and the MLA since May 12, he had received no relief. While narrating his ordeal before the gathering, he reportedly took out a 250 ml bottle of pesticide and threatened to consume it if the pending procurement token was not issued.

Other protesters immediately intervened, snatched away the bottle and handed it over to the police. Police later questioned Barik and allowed him to leave.

The farmers staged a day-long demonstration demanding procurement tokens in proportion to the area under cultivation, an end to arbitrary deductions at mandis, elimination of middlemen from the procurement process and immediate lifting of lakhs of quintals of paddy lying unsold in mandis.

The farmers’ organisation alleged that more than 5,000 farmers in Bargarh district are yet to receive procurement tokens, while many others have been issued tokens for quantities far below their actual produce.

District sub-registrar Jugal Das held discussions with the protesters, but the talks remained inconclusive.