Doppler Weather Radar in Sambalpur reaches final stages of construction, to have 250 km range, cover 10 districts

SAMBALPUR: The long-delayed Doppler Weather Radar project at Singhpali in Kainsir near Sambalpur has finally reached the last stage of construction, with the remaining works expected to be completed in a week.

The facility, which was stalled for nearly a decade and missed multiple completion deadlines even after its inauguration in 2024, is now expected to be commissioned shortly, significantly strengthening weather forecasting and disaster management across western Odisha.

Reviewing the project site on Thursday, Sambalpur collector Siddheswar Baliram Bondar said the civil construction has been almost completed and only about a week’s work remains. “The executing agency has been directed to expedite the remaining work.

Installation of equipment is in progress while IMD will shortly appoint scientists for the facility. Subsequently, the dry run will be conducted. We are hopeful the work will be completed in next around seven to 10 days. Thereafter, the facility will be operational shortly,” he said.

The C-band Doppler Weather Radar, with an operational range of around 250 km, will provide advance warnings on thunderstorms, lightning, low-pressure systems and depressions, among other weather systems.

Besides Sambalpur, it will cover key areas of Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Bargarh, Deogarh, Balangir, Subarnapur, Boudh, Angul and Nuapada districts. The system is also expected to aid Hirakud Dam authorities in reservoir and flood management by providing accurate weather inputs.