Mahanadi Tribunal reviews progress

BHUBANESWAR: The Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal on Saturday reviewed the progress made by Odisha and Chhattisgarh in resolving the inter-state river water-sharing dispute. Advocate general Pitambar Acharya, who appeared before the tribunal in New Delhi, told TNIE that the two states had made significant progress after multiple rounds of discussions.

“After several rounds of talks, there has been consensus on several issues. The main issue concerning sharing of water, which had several disputed aspects, including the water requirements of both states and the quantity of water being stored, is being reconciled and gradually moving towards a solution through consensus. The next hearing has been scheduled for July 11,” Acharya said.

He said, “The central issue before the tribunal remained the apportionment of Mahanadi waters between the two riparian states based on the principles laid down in the National Water Policy and Supreme Court judgments governing inter-state river water disputes.”

The tribunal took into account the report of the Joint Technical Committee which has been tasked with reconciling contentious issues, including the water requirements of both states and data relating to water storage and utilisation. The committee has already held several rounds of meetings in Bhubaneswar and Raipur.