Majhi launches WEP, MSME clusters to boost industrial growth

BHUBANESWAR : Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday launched several MSME infrastructure projects and unveiled the Women Entrepreneurship Platform (WEP)-Odisha chapter to strengthen manufacturing and promote women-led enterprises across the state.

The WEP-Odisha chapter, developed with support from NITI Aayog, was launched during the ‘Udyami Odisha MSME Programme’, marking the International MSME Day. Describing it as a mission to transform women into leaders of Odisha’s economic growth, Majhi said the platform would bring together Mission Shakti, MSME department, Startup Odisha, banks and industry associations to provide women entrepreneurs access to finance, markets, mentorship and skill development through a single-window ecosystem.

“Our vision is to build an Odisha where women are not job seekers but job creators, not merely consumers but producers, and not just participants but leaders of development,” the chief minister said while unveiling the platform’s one-year action plan.

Highlighting the impact of the Subhadra Yojana, Majhi said more than one crore women have been empowered under the scheme. Citing findings from IIM Sambalpur, SBI and an AI voice bot survey, he said women-led enterprises in the state have increased from 25 per cent to 53 per cent, while the average bank deposits of beneficiaries have risen by `6,887.