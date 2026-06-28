Man killed for saving neighbour’s wife from domestic violence

ROURKELA: A 24-year-old youth was hacked to death by his neighbour late on Friday night for allegedly trying to save the latter’s wife from domestic violence.

The deceased, Hemanta Naik was a resident of Deheripada hamlet in Mayabahal village under Talsara police limits. The accused, Naik’s neighbour, Kandarpa Deheri (54) was arrested on Saturday.

Police said Deheri was a farmer and priest of the Bhuiyan community. The victim, Naik was a daily wager.

As per police, at around 7.30 pm on Friday, an argument broke out between Deheri and his wife Binati. He started assaulting her, following which the woman rushed out for safety and hid in the house of Naik.

Deheri went out in search for his wife and reportedly started abusing Naik’s sister, accusing her of helping his wife hide in their house. Soon, Naik intervened and managed to pacify Deheri and persuaded him to return home, police said.

Sundargarh SDPO Nirmal Mohapatra said that Deheri returned back to his house after that. “However, at around 10.30 pm, Naik was sitting on a culvert near his house when Deheri reached the spot and attacked him on his head using an iron grass-cutter, killing Naik on the spot,” said the SDPO.

On being informed, Talsara police rushed to the spot and collected scientific evidence, besides seizing the weapon of offence.

Basing on the complaint of Naik’s sister, the cops registered a case and arrested Deheri. He was later produced in a court in Sundargarh town. The body was handed over to the family on the day after a postmortem.