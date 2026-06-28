Odisha woman, minor daughter found dead inside house

BARIPADA: A 39-year-old woman and her eight-year-old daughter were found dead at Dokeipal village under Mahuldiha police limits on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Sitamani Tudu and her daughter, Jabamani Tudu, of Muktajhari sahi in Dokeipal. Sources said Sitamani’s husband, Chaitanya Tudu (35) had left home around 10 am to sharpen a spade at a nearby workshop. When he returned at 2 pm, he found all the doors of the house closed.

Despite repeatedly calling out to his wife and daughter, there was no response. He noticed that the bedroom door was locked from the inside. Chaitanya then placed a ladder against the house and saw his wife and daughter lying motionless on the floor.

After entering the room, Chaitanya found that his daughter’s throat had been slit with a sharp weapon, while his wife had also sustained fatal injuries reportedly inflicted with a sharp weapon. He covered the bodies with cloth and immediately informed the police.

Mahuldiha IIC Tushar Nayak said the bodies have been sent for autopsy. The case is being investigated from all possible angles. The motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained,” the IIC added.