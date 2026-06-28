OSBC seeks death benefit and health cover for lawyers

CUTTACK: The Orissa State Bar Council (OSBC) has urged the state government to review its decision to hike the maximum financial assistance in case of an advocate’s death provided under the State Advocates’ Welfare Fund to Rs 6.30 lakh.

The OSBC demanded a proportionately higher maximum financial assistance of Rs 9 lakh in a resolution passed at an emergency meeting presided by chairman Sitanshu Mohan Dwibedy here on Friday.

As per the resolution, the state government has been requested to reconsider its decision and increase within 15 days the maximum retirement-cum-death benefit for advocates to Rs 9 lakh, an OSBC press release said.

The State Advocates’ Welfare Fund is aimed at providing social security and financial support to members of the legal profession and their dependents. The financial assistance under the scheme was last revised to Rs 4.5 lakh in 2021.

On June 22, 2026, the state government approved a 40 per cent increase in financial assistance. Under the revised structure, the next of kin of an advocate, who has completed 30 years of practice, will receive Rs 6.30 lakh upon retirement. In the event of their death, the same amount will be paid to their nearest family member. This will be the maximum assistance admissible under the welfare fund, the state government had announced.