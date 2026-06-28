Puri gears up for Snana Purnima, arrangements made for timely conduct of rituals

BHUBANESWAR : The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has made elaborate arrangements to ensure smooth and timely conduct of rituals for the Deba Snana Purnima in Puri on Monday.

The Chhatisa Nijog, Niti sub-committee and Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee have approved the scheduled rituals of the festival to ensure it passes off in a timely manner.

SJTA chief administrator Arabinda Padhee said a standard operating procedure has been made to ensure timely performance of rituals for Pahandi, Chera Panhara and Hati Besha of the Trinity.

“The devotees will enter the shrine through Singhadwar (Lion’s Gate) and exit through the other three gates. Devotees with Pahandi tickets can enter the temple through the southern gate in the morning,” Padhee said.

Meanwhile, Puri police have tightened security arrangements across the town for maintenance of law and order. IG Central Range, Satyajit Naik said around four commandants/SP rank officers, 14 additional SPs/deputy commandants, 31 DSPs/assistant commandants, 83 inspectors, 360 SIs/ASIs and 79 platoons of police force will be deployed for the festival from Sunday night.

He said a six-point action plan covering crowd management inside and outside the temple, traffic regulation and parking management, security of VIPs, pilgrim assistance and public facilitation, emergency response and disaster preparedness as well as effective supervision and coordination among all agencies have been prepared for the festival.

As per police, special emphasis has been laid on sector-wise deployment, one-way movement of devotees, barricading at vulnerable locations, deployment of striking forces and continuous monitoring of crowd movement. Traffic diversions, designated parking zones and regulated entry and exit routes have also been planned to minimise congestion.