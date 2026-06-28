Puri gears up for Snana Purnima, arrangements made for timely conduct of rituals

BHUBANESWAR : The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has made elaborate arrangements to ensure smooth and timely conduct of rituals for the Deba Snana Purnima in Puri on Monday.
The Chhatisa Nijog, Niti sub-committee and Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee have approved the scheduled rituals of the festival to ensure it passes off in a timely manner.
SJTA chief administrator Arabinda Padhee said a standard operating procedure has been made to ensure timely performance of rituals for Pahandi, Chera Panhara and Hati Besha of the Trinity.
“The devotees will enter the shrine through Singhadwar (Lion’s Gate) and exit through the other three gates. Devotees with Pahandi tickets can enter the temple through the southern gate in the morning,” Padhee said.
Meanwhile, Puri police have tightened security arrangements across the town for maintenance of law and order. IG Central Range, Satyajit Naik said around four commandants/SP rank officers, 14 additional SPs/deputy commandants, 31 DSPs/assistant commandants, 83 inspectors, 360 SIs/ASIs and 79 platoons of police force will be deployed for the festival from Sunday night.
He said a six-point action plan covering crowd management inside and outside the temple, traffic regulation and parking management, security of VIPs, pilgrim assistance and public facilitation, emergency response and disaster preparedness as well as effective supervision and coordination among all agencies have been prepared for the festival.
As per police, special emphasis has been laid on sector-wise deployment, one-way movement of devotees, barricading at vulnerable locations, deployment of striking forces and continuous monitoring of crowd movement. Traffic diversions, designated parking zones and regulated entry and exit routes have also been planned to minimise congestion.
The stretches from Market Chhak to Jagabalia lodge via Grand Centre, Market Chhak to Gadanti Chhak via SJTA office and Dolabedi Kona, Mochisahi Chhak to Jagabalia lodge, Solakhia Baragacha Chhak to Kakudikhai Chhak, Brusav Chhak to Gandua Chaura Chhak, Pandey Jaga to Gadanti Chhak, and the areas around Shree Jagannath temple have been designated as no vehicular zone.
Police said advanced measures like deployment of quick action teams and sniffer dog squads, rooftop surveillance, monitoring through the integrated command and control centre, anti-sabotage checks and marine security arrangements have also been put in place for the festival.
About 152 CCTV cameras have been installed inside the temple, 252 at Shree Mandir Parikrama and 30 on barricades to keep an eye on the flow of the crowd. Help desks, police control rooms, medical assistance centres and dedicated support for senior citizens, women, children and differently-abled persons will remain operational throughout the festival, they added.
10 companies of CAPF for Rath Yatra
Bhubaneswar: The Centre has approved the deployment of 10 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) during Rath Yatra in Puri. The companies include three from Rapid Action Force (RAF), five from Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and two from Border Security Force (BSF).
The state government has requested the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for additional deployment of five more companies of CAPF, including three RAF. Apart from CAPFs, around 200 platoons of state police force will be deployed for Rath Yatra, said a senior police officer.
SECURITY PLAN
Devotees to enter via Singhadwara and exit through other 3 gates
Those with Pahandi tickets can enter Srimandir via southern gate in the morning
Police force to be deployed across the town from Sunday night
Stress on crowd management, traffic regulation, security, emergency response
152 CCTVs installed inside temple, 252 at Shree Mandir Parikrama and 30 on barricades to keep vigil on crowd flow