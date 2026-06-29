38-year-old patient found dead on hospital campus after discharge in Odisha

DHENKANAL: Hours after being discharged from Dhenkanal district headquarters hospital (DHH), a 38-year-old patient was mysteriously found dead on the premises of the health facility on Sunday.
The deceased was identified as Manoranjan Tripathy of Kankalunda village under Gondia police limits. Tripathy was reportedly admitted to the DHH on Saturday morning after complaining of gas and constipation. He was treated with medicines and injections in the hospital ward. His brother had reportedly accompanied him to the hospital.
Chief district medical officer (CDMO) of Dhenkanal Dr Sanjay Mahapatra said at around 9 pm on Saturday, when no family members were present with him, Tripathy insisted on being discharged claiming that he was feeling better. He was subsequently discharged from the hospital.
After Tripathy’s discharge, his family members arrived at the hospital and unable to find him, launched a search. At around 10 am on Sunday, some hospital staff spotted a body lying at a deserted spot within the DHH campus and informed the CDMO.
Dr Mahapatra said Tripathy’s body was identified with the help of his family members who were on the DHH premises searching for him. On being informed by the hospital authorities, Dhenkanal Town police reached the spot and seized the body for postmortem.
Tripathy’s brother later lodged a complaint with the police. Alleging foul play in his brother’s death, he demanded a thorough investigation into the incident.
IIC of Dhenkanal Town police station Dhiren Behera said no external injury marks were found on the deceased’s body. The exact cause of death would be known after the postmortem report is received. An unnatural death case has been registered in connection with the incident and further investigation is underway, he added.