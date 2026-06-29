38-year-old patient found dead on hospital campus after discharge in Odisha

DHENKANAL: Hours after being discharged from Dhenkanal district headquarters hospital (DHH), a 38-year-old patient was mysteriously found dead on the premises of the health facility on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Manoranjan Tripathy of Kankalunda village under Gondia police limits. Tripathy was reportedly admitted to the DHH on Saturday morning after complaining of gas and constipation. He was treated with medicines and injections in the hospital ward. His brother had reportedly accompanied him to the hospital.

Chief district medical officer (CDMO) of Dhenkanal Dr Sanjay Mahapatra said at around 9 pm on Saturday, when no family members were present with him, Tripathy insisted on being discharged claiming that he was feeling better. He was subsequently discharged from the hospital.

After Tripathy’s discharge, his family members arrived at the hospital and unable to find him, launched a search. At around 10 am on Sunday, some hospital staff spotted a body lying at a deserted spot within the DHH campus and informed the CDMO.