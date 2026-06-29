Another Maoist arms, explosives dump unearthed in Odisha's Gunthabada-Kadamguda forests

MALKANGIRI: Security forces recovered a huge cache of arms, explosives and communication equipment from a concealed Maoist dump in Gunthabada and Kadamguda forests under Kalimela police limits in Malkangiri on Sunday.

Acting on information gathered during interrogation of surrendered Maoists, the District Voluntary Force (DVF) launched a search operation in Gunthabada and Kadamguda forests near the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border. During the operation, the team unearthed a hidden Maoist dump containing sophisticated weapons, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), communication gadgets and other logistics. The seizure included two self-loading rifles, two country-made pistols, one US-made pistol without a magazine, a .303 rifle barrel, two IEDs, a Claymore mine, four BGL cells, seven walkie-talkies, batteries and antennas, 45 pen drives, a hard disk, a power bank, five live cartridges, detonating wires and Maoist uniforms, among others.

Police suspect that the materials belonged to cadres of the Andhra-Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee. Notably, this is the third major Maoist dump unearthed by Malkangiri police this month.

SP Vinodh Patil said regular combing and search operations by the Special Operations Group and DVF are continuing to detect hidden Maoist dumps and prevent any resurgence of Left Wing Extremism in the district.