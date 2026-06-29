Denied new scooter, woman tries to kill mother-in-law in Odisha

BALASORE: Bhograi police on Sunday arrested a 35-year-old woman on charges of attempting to murder her mother-in-law allegedly due to her opposition to buying a new scooter.

Police said accused Sibani Barik tried to kill her mother-in-law Jayanti Barik (63) with a vegetable chopper in Patharghata village. The elderly woman sustained grievous injuries in the attack and is battling for life.

According to sources, Sibani had a desire to purchase a scooter. However, her husband Sankar Barik and Jayanti reportedly opposed her plan due to financial problems.

When Sankar was not at home on Saturday night, a fight broke out between Sibani and her mother-in-law when the former reportedly demanded money to purchase a new scooter. Jayanti asked the accused to wait for some days as the family’s financial condition was not good. However, Sibani flew into rage and allegedly attacked the victim with a vegetable chopper. Jayanti suffered multiple cut injuries to her head and neck.

On hearing the elderly woman’s screams, neighbours rushed to the spot and found her lying in a pool of blood. After Sankar arrived, Jayanti was taken to Bhograi hospital. She was shifted FM Medical College and Hospital (MCH) in Balasore due to severity of her injuries.

Jayanti was later referred to SCB MCH in Cuttack as her condition deteriorated. Her condition is stated to be critical.

Police said based on the complaint lodged by Sankar, a murder case was registered and the accused woman was arrested. Police have seized the chopper used in the crime and further investigation is underway.