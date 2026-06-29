Ensure completion of six-laning of Palasuni bridge by March 2027: Aparajita

BHUBANESWAR: Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi on Sunday reviewed the progress of expansion of the four-lane bridge over the Gangua Canal near Palasuni into a six-lane bridge and stressed completion of the project by March 2027.

The bridge, being constructed at an estimated cost of around Rs 21 crore, is aimed at facilitating movement of more than 60,000 vehicles every day and reducing traffic congestion on the busy Bhubaneswar-Cuttack corridor to a significant extent, she said.

Sarangi said keeping in view the long-standing demand of local residents to ease traffic congestion in the area she had urged the Union minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to sanction funds for the project. A bridge measuring 240 metre in length and 12 metre in width with an approved cost of Rs 24 crore was sanctioned. In addition, two 7-metre-wide service roads will be constructed on either side of the bridge, she informed.