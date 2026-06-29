Inter-departmental consultation to take up landslide study in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The disaster management wing of the Odisha government will soon institute a comprehensive study on landslides to effectively deal with the geological hazard in the state.

The Revenue and Disaster Management department is set to hold discussions with the Works, Urban Development and other departments besides the NHAI and agencies concerned to take up the landslide study, pipelined by the Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA).

Special relief commissioner (SRC) and OSDMA managing director Rajesh Prabhakar Patil said the study will be part of a multi-department preparedness plan to identify vulnerable areas and focus on developing resilient infrastructure.

“The OSDMA is also studying the landslide cases of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and North East states and will rope in expert agencies to take up the study in Odisha to minimise their impact,” he said.

Sources said annual cyclone events and changing patterns of intense rainfall, that have increased manifold in the recent years, have made the state’s hilly regions more vulnerable to landslides. The most highly vulnerable districts to this calamity include Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal and parts of undivided Koraput.

The state had witnessed a fatal landslide in October 2018 when Cyclone Titli had hit Ganjam and Gajapati districts. The disaster had claimed around 14 lives in Barghara village under Gangabada panchayat in Gajapati.