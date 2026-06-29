Man beats wife to death over suspicion of infidelity in Odisha's Jharsuguda, held

JHARSUGUDA: In a shocking case of domestic violence, a 28-year-old woman was allegedly beaten to death by her husband following a heated argument in Jharsuguda on Saturday night.

The incident took place at Ghunghuti Pada in Hansamura-Kantapali area under Jharsuguda Sadar police limits. The deceased was identified as Saudamini Kisan. The accused husband, Rahul Bagh (28), has been arrested.

According to the police, Rahul and Saudamini had a love marriage around three years ago. Locals said the couple frequently quarrelled over personal matters, and tensions reportedly escalated on Saturday night.

It is suspected that Rahul attacked his wife in a fit of rage over suspicion of her alleged extra-marital relationship. During the altercation, the accused reportedly beat Saudamini to death with a wooden stick.

Jharsuguda SP GR Raghavendra said preliminary investigation revealed that a domestic quarrel took place between the husband and wife. During the altercation, the husband is suspected to have repeatedly assaulted his wife with a wooden stick. The woman suffered grievous injuries in the assault and was shifted to the district headquarters hospital where she was declared dead.

On receiving information, Jharsuguda Sadar police rushed to the scene, recovered the body and sent it for postmortem.

On Sunday, Saudamini’s father Ganeswar Kisan (52), a resident of Beheramal in Kisanpada, lodged a complaint regarding the death of his daughter.

Based on it, police registered a murder case and launched a detailed investigation into the circumstances leading to the crime. Subsequently, the accused was arrested. Further investigation is underway, the SP added. The couple has a two-and-a-half years old son.