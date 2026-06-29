Minister Dharmendra Pradhan pats Kendrapara district plumbers

KENDRAPARA: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday praised the plumbers of Kendrapara district and said they have dominated the sanitary business in India and abroad for decades.

“Thousands of people from the district have earned their livelihoods by working as plumbers across the country and overseas. There are countless stories of plumbers from Kendrapara returning to their villages after years of hard work with considerable savings. They are role models for us,” Pradhan said.

The Union minister announced that the State Institute of Plumbing and Technology (SIPT) at Pattamundai would be upgraded to produce more highly-skilled plumbers.

Addressing a function at a private college to felicitate meritorious students, Pradhan said the Centre is promoting research, innovation, and AI-driven education rooted in the mother tongue and India’s knowledge traditions through the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The NEP aims to strengthen education by integrating Indian knowledge systems with emerging technologies.