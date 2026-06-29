Non-release of dues by OSSC puts farmers in a spot

BHUBANESWAR: Thousands of farmers engaged in certified paddy seed production in Odisha have allegedly not received payments for seeds supplied to the Odisha State Seeds Corporation (OSSC) for over six months.

The issue has been raised by OSSC director Ashok Kumar Baral before the chairman Sachin Ramchandra Yadhav seeking immediate intervention to resolve the farmers’ problems.

In a letter to the OSSC chairman, Baral said prolonged non-payment of farmers’ dues has pushed the seed growers into financial distress at the beginning of kharif cultivation season.

Baral said certified seed production has been the backbone of Odisha’s agricultural sector for nearly four decades, with progressive farmers partnering with the corporation to produce quality paddy seeds. However, in recent years the sector has suffered due to the alleged nexus between unscrupulous traders and officials, leading to a sharp decline in certified seed sales.

He said annual sales of certified paddy seeds have fallen from around five lakh quintal to nearly 1.5 lakh quintal, even as the state’s seed replacement rate has declined. He called for a comprehensive review into the reasons behind the falling demand for certified seeds.