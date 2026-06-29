Odisha HC raps official apathy, orders refund of sand lease deposit with interest

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has come down heavily on the functioning of government authorities, observing that bureaucratic inaction cannot leave citizens grappling indefinitely for decisions on legitimate claims.

Directing refund of the earnest money deposit (EMD) to a sand quarry lessee in Mayurbhanj district, the court said, “Authorities cannot sleep in a slumber for all time to come after receiving an application seeking surrender of a lease.”

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Harish Tandon and Justice MS Raman passed the order, while disposing of a petition filed by a lessee of a sand sairat on the Subarnarekha river under Saraskana tehsil.

The petitioner had sought to surrender the lease in 2023 and claimed refund of the EMD after expressing unwillingness to continue operations. Expressing concern over administrative delays, the court said, “The authorities are showing dormant attitude in responding to such queries and keeping the fate of an application in lurch.”

It further observed that there was nothing in the official correspondence to indicate any outstanding dues that could justify withholding a decision on the surrender request.